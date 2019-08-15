HOUSTON — After the Texas Education Agency released its list of grades for schools and districts across Texas Thursday, many parents started asking what they could do if they were unhappy with the scores their children's schools' received.

There are many options, but some are time and cost-prohibitive, such as private school, homeschooling, or applying for a charter or magnet school.

Parents can ask for their child to be transferred to another school in the same district, or to a different district entirely, according to the TEA's website.

"Generally, a child must attend the school district in which he or she resides. School districts can make transfer agreements to accept each others' students," according to the website.

The Texas Education Code, Chapter 29, Subchapter G, provides for the Public Education Grant (PEG) program.

"Under this provision, a child who attends a school that does not meet specific performance criteria may seek to attend another public school in the district. The child can also use a public education grant to attend a district other than the district in which the student resides," the website reads.

KHOU reached out to the TEA to get more clarity on what "performance criteria" a school would have to not meet in order for a child to qualify to transfer. At the time this article was originally published, the TEA had not res

It is also unclear how the transfer process would work and if there are any costs associated with transferring within a district, but the TEA said the receiving school district may charge a tuition fee if the child is changing districts.

RELATED COVERAGE