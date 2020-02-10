UPDATE: Officials discontinue AMBER Alert for missing East Texas infant; child still missing

Officials have not revealed why the alert was discontinued at this time.

WELLS, Texas — An AMBER Alert that was issued for a missing East Texas infant has been discontinued but the child is still missing.

The alert for Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon was initially issued after the baby was last seen Friday, Sept. 18, in the 500 block of Old Forest Road in Wells.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for Armaidre Antwan Marquie Argumon from Wells, TX, on 10/02/2020 pic.twitter.com/wSPPp3cDVF — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) October 2, 2020

During a Sept. 22 press conference, the Wells Police Department spoke on the child's father, DeAndre Argumon, being arrested for endangering and/or abandoning a child. Prior to this arrest, officials say DeAndre had just been been released from jail on Tuesday, Sept. 15, due to a parole violation.

Officials asked the public to be vigilant and to look for anything suspicious. They asked residents who had seen "fresh graves" in the woods or near cemeteries, to contact officials as soon as possible. They also asked if anyone is keeping the infant to please hand him over to authorities.