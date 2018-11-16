CLEAR LAKE, Texas -- Reports of a suspicious person near Clear Lake Intermediate caused some tense moments for students, staff and parents Friday morning.
But after a search by Houston police, Precinct 8 and Galveston County deputies, the all-clear was given by the Clear Creek Independent School District.
It all started when a witness reported seeing someone in all black clothing who was possibly carrying a gun near the Clear Lake Intermediate School campus, according to Precinct 8.
After an extensive search by several agencies, the search was called off.
"The male was not located and no further information about his identity has been obtained," said Chief Deputy Jason Finnen with Precinct 8. "Only one witness has been located who claims to have seen a gun."
The lockout at Clear Lake Intermediate has been lifted, along with lockdowns at Ward Elementary, Clear Lake Elementary, Falcon Pass Elementary, Armand Bayou Elementary and Space Center Intermediate.
HPD said their units would remain in the area, as a precaution.
