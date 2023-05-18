Update: 1-year-old accidentally shot by 4-year-old sibling is doing well after surgery, HCSO says

We checked on the victim Thursday and Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland said the toddler is recovering from surgery and is expected to be OK.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — We have an update on the 1-year-old who was accidentally shot by his 4-year-old sibling earlier this week.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital Tuesday with a bullet wound to the leg after the shooting on Sunshine Street in the Sheldon Woods neighborhood in northeast Harris County.

The 4-year-old remains with his family as the investigation into how the preschooler old was able to get his hands on a loaded gun continues.

It's not clear whether there were any adults in the home at the time of the shooting.

It will be up to the Harris County District Attorney's Office and a grand jury to determine whether any charges will be filed.