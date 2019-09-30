HOUSTON — It's that time to unzip another zip code! This time we head down to the 77036 located on the southwest side of Houston.

Sharpstown is a community full of flavor and international flare. Once recognized as the largest subdivision in the country, Sharpstown made a name for itself for attracting wealthy residents and beautiful homes in the 50's.

Today, it's a melting pot of people from all around the world! We're talking Latin America, Pakistan, India, Africa, China just to name a few. So why not take a sneak peak of what Sharpstown has to offer!