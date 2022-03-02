HCFMO: Unpermitted boarding house busted in Katy area

Authorities said three of the seven residents were in need of care that the boarding home was not able to provide.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were relocated after being found at an unpermitted boarding house in the Katy area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

Officials said at least seven people who were found inside the house were moved to safe locations.

According to HCFMO, three of the seven residents needed care that the boarding home was not able to provide.

HCFMO said investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were also notified of the unpermitted boarding home.

No other details were immediately provided by HCFMO.

HCFMO has provided this link to check to see if a boarding home is permitted.

This is a developing story and details will be added to this article when they become available.

HCFMO and Harris County Sheriff's Office were notified of an unpermitted boarding home operating in the Katy area. Seven residents who were living in the unpermitted boarding home were relocated to safe locations with the assistance of Adult Protective Services. pic.twitter.com/mKHja4udcT — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) March 2, 2022

Three of the seven residents living at this location needed care that exceeded the limitations of a boarding home.



If you believe there is an unpermitted boarding home operating, you can verify permitted boarding homes on HCFMO's website at https://t.co/eIUls9kgiS. — @hcfmo (@hcfmo) March 2, 2022