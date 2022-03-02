HCFMO: Unpermitted boarding house busted in Katy area

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Several people were relocated after being found at an unpermitted boarding house in the Katy area, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.
Officials said at least seven people who were found inside the house were moved to safe locations.
According to HCFMO, three of the seven residents needed care that the boarding home was not able to provide.
HCFMO said investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office were also notified of the unpermitted boarding home.
No other details were immediately provided by HCFMO.
This is a developing story and details will be added to this article when they become available.
The Fire Marshal's Office provided this link to a video about the Boarding Home Task Force: