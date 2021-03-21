Help those living in poverty gain financial independence

The United Way of Greater Houston is working to help people meet basic needs and create a pathway to a successful future.

HOUSTON — Do you know ALICE? ALICE is an acronym for Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed. ALICE is your child care worker, your home health aide, your office clerk. In the Greater Houston Area, 47% of households are ALICE or living in poverty. They cannot afford the basics of housing, food, health care, child care and transportation. Despite working hard, these households live paycheck to paycheck and struggle to make ends meet with little to no savings for emergencies.

The United Way knows that the well-being of our community depends on the well-being of the people in it. That’s why The United Way of Greater Houston is working to help ALICE meet basic needs and create a pathway to a successful future, and that’s why they need your help. You can support this cause by making a donation at UnitedWayHouston.org/GIVE.

We know the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent winter storm have caused more families to become ALICE and have made life even tougher for those who were already ALICE. Read about some of the ways COVID-19 has impacted ALICE.

United Way's ALICE Report provides better measures and language to describe the population that is struggling financially, and the reasons why. These measurements provide a broader picture of financial insecurity than traditional federal poverty guidelines.

The ALICE Report underscores the importance of United Way THRIVE and United Way of Greater Houston’s other work to help families meet their immediate needs and establish and travel a path to a more successful future. Data from the ALICE Report coupled with the calls for help and hope from our 211 Texas/United Way Helpline are key in United Way understanding how many people in our community struggle to get by and to United Way’s Second Century Vision, the vision that will guide their second century of service.

If you are ALICE, call our 211 Texas/United Way HELPLINE to get started on the path to a better future.