Too early to know how US, China consulate closures will impact Houston, expert says

HOUSTON — The United States consulate in Chengdu, China will officially close at 9 p.m. (CST) Sunday.

China's decision to shut down the consulate is retaliation for last week's eviction of diplomats from the China Consulate General in Houston.

Friday was move-out day for the consul general and staff who are accused of participating in foreign espionage.

The U.S. Department of State claimed the consulate in Houston was a hub for Chinese spies.

Officials alleged the spies stole medical research from M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and the Texas A&M medical system.

Chinese officials have denied the claims.

During a Sunday morning interview with CBS's Face the Nation, Sen.Ted Cruz said there may be more Chinese consulates closing in the future.

"They may well be closed," Cruz said. "That consulate was closed, because that consulate, they used it as a base for spying in Houston and throughout the southwest.”

The full impact these international events will have on the lives of Houstonians is yet to be understood.

"We are aware of U.S. officials’ concerns directed at Chinese officials and Chinese nationals regarding the theft of intellectual property and cybertheft in the United States and hope that China will take immediate steps to address these concerns," Greater Houston Partnership president and CEO Bob Harvey wrote in a statement. "We look forward to the reopening of the consulate in Houston once these concerns are addressed."

More than 75,000 Houston-area residents were born in China, according to data from the GHP.

China is Houston's third-largest international trade partner and total trade has nearly doubled in the last decade.

Trade dropped more than 25 percent in 2019 from year before due to the U.S.-China trade war, according to the GHP.

Will the escalations of 2020 have an even larger, longer lasting impact?

Time will tell.