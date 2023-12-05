United Airlines pilots expected to picket at Bush airport

The pilots are fighting for a better scheduling system so they can balance work and family.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — United Airlines said no flights would be disrupted by a rally at Bush Airport Friday.

More than 2,000 United pilots at 10 airports across the country, including Bush, will be picketing to show a united front and they said they mean business.

Friday’s informational picketing, which is expected to start at noon, is to protest an antiquated scheduling system that forces pilots to miss important life events, according to the Air Line Pilots Association, which is the union representing the pilots.

The association said management fails to recognize the value pilots bring to the overall success of the airline. Pilots are now asking United for a contract with modernized work rules where pilots can balance their careers and personal lives.

United is not the only airline picketing. A week ago, another major airline did the same thing to demand change.