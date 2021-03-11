Lawsuit filed against Union Pacific by family of boy who died from cancer

Lawyers say 13-year-old Corinthian Giles was diagnosed with leukemia and they claim he got it from a former creosote site in Kashmere Gardens.

HOUSTON — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a child who died from cancer, allegedly because of contamination at a former creosote site in Kashmere Gardens that is currently owned by Union Pacific.

A cancer cluster study of the area has already determined kids who live in the area are at much greater risk of contracting leukemia.

“I don’t know how they argue around this one," attorney Jason Gibson said.

Lawyers say 13-year-old Corinthian Giles was a healthy and caring boy before he was diagnosed with leukemia five years ago.

Then he started to get sick.

The wrongful death case filed on behalf of Giles' family claims the boy was exposed to harmful carcinogens that allegedly came from the former creosote site now owned by Union Pacific.

Even though the creosote can’t be seen, many say it’s still there.

“It's everywhere," Gibson said. "It’s in the ground it’s in the water, it’s in the air, it’s in the dust, ... accumulates in the attic, it’s in the areas around the neighborhood ... kids play in the water. The real question is where is it not?”

Gibson said he has already filed more than 1,200 lawsuits against Union Pacific on behalf of residents who claim they and their loved ones have been harmed by alleged carcinogens at the creosote site.

He said Corinthian lived only a couple blocks away from the site of the old wood treatment plant.

"(Corinthian) lived two blocks from the facility from the rail yard, and it’s in an area Union Pacific says was already agreed it does not dispute his concern about it," Gibson said. "So I don’t know how they argue around this one.”

Corinthian’s lawsuit is also the first one to name the City of Houston as one of the defendants.

Gibson said the city owns polluted property and right of ways that it leased to Union Pacific for years.

On Wednesday, the city sent us this statement:

“The city is actively taking action to address the environmental problems in Kashmere Gardens on several legal fronts involving the public interest, and the city respects the right of residents to pursue their individual claims.“

Union Pacific has consistently said there’s no way for residents to be exposed to the creosote which they claim is contained underground.

Union Pacific sent us this statement:

“Union Pacific sympathizes with the family and their loss. We will review the lawsuit and respond accordingly.”

The railroad has said in the past that there is no pathway for carcinogens to enter the human body.

We asked Corinthian’s attorney if doctors have been able to confirm his cancer was caused by possible carcinogens from the union pacific site.