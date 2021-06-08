$7.75 million winning Lotto Texas ticket sold in Humble remains unclaimed

The winner has until July 8 to claim the ticket or they won't see a single cent, according to lottery officials.

HOUSTON — Luck could soon run out for the purchaser of a $7.75 million jackpot-winning ticket in Humble, according to Lotto Texas officials. It's remained unclaimed for more than five months!

The Quick Pick ticket, which was bought at the Fuel Zone on FM 1960, has matching six numbers drawn (3-11-23-35-41-54) for the Jan. 9. lottery.

The winner is owed $6,197,606.84 cash.

However, officials said they won't see a single penny of that money if the ticket isn't claimed before the deadline on July 8 at 5 p.m. The ticket holder may claim the prize at Texas Lottery headquarters in Austin.

“We encourage our Lotto Texas players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” Executive Director Gary Grief of the Texas Lottery said.

The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.