HOUSTON - There are still many unanswered questions surrounding the Santa Fe High School shooting but none bigger than finding out what drove 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis to open fire on his classmates and teachers.

Based off what has been learned so far about the suspect, are there traits and characteristics similar to those of other accused mass shooters?

Pagourtzis’ motive for the mass shooting in the school is still unknown.

Kristin Anderson, a psychology professor in the Center for Critical Race Studies at the University of Houston Downtown, has studied different mass shooting suspects.

She looks for common traits and characteristics.

Anderson said, “Most mass shooters in the United States are men. Well over, nearly 100 percent. Most mass shooters are white men in the United States.”

Anderson said it’s a typical profile also found in most school shooters.

“Once you get at ones gender and race that accounts for a lot of the variability in these school shootings,” Anderson said.

Which she said are facts that can’t be ignored.

“When there is a terror attack or mass shooting by a brown or black person we often look to their ethnicity for explanation,” Anderson said.

She said mass shooting suspects share characteristics of being marginalized by peers and seek ways to regain a sense of control.

Anderson said, “What our culture tells young men to do if they’re masculinity has been questioned or they’ve been dishonored sadly is to get a gun.”

In addition, she said they’ll never be able to pinpoint what causes a person to snap but other things have to be considered.

“It doesn’t mean at all that all white males are ticking time bombs,” Anderson said. “That it’s inevitable that every white male is going to be violent. Not at all.”

Anderson said most suspects have not be diagnosed with a mental illness so she doesn’t believe that to be a common thread among mass shooters.

© 2018 KHOU