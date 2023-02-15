UH student dies on campus, officials say

A University of Houston student died on campus on Wednesday, the school announced.

HOUSTON — A University of Houston student died on campus on Wednesday, according to school officials.

The UH Police Department said it's investigating the student's death and said there was no indication of foul play and no threat to the community.

All classes and offices at Agnes Arnold Hall were canceled on Wednesday.

UH said counseling services were available by calling 713-743-5454 or visiting Room 226 of Student Service Center 1.

A vigil was planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday at Student Center South.

It's unclear how the student died.

Here's the letter sent to the UH community:

"Our community is deeply saddened after a student passed away on campus today. UHPD is investigating and there is no indication of foul play. There is no ongoing threat to our community. We offer our sincerest condolences to the student’s family and friends and our support to members of the campus community affected by this devastating loss.

"Students are our number one priority, and we are heartbroken to lose a young person with so much potential and a valued member of the UH community. The Dean of Students will work with the student’s family and help them navigate this difficult time.