'Completely blindsided' | Brother of UH student who jumped to his death says they didn't see it coming

HOUSTON — Tyler Medina's family members said he was in his first semester at the University of Houston and he was studying psychology when his life abruptly came to an end.

His brother said Medina, 19, jumped from an open-air floor of Agnes Arnold Hall on Monday.

It's the second suspected suicide at the on-campus building in 2023 -- the first happened on Feb. 15.

Jacob Medina still can't believe his brother is gone and he's standing up to make sure changes are made to ensure another tragedy doesn't happen.

"He was so sweet and so special. I know everyone says that, but he really was," Jacob said. "He was in a great place. We were completely blindsided by this ... (it was a) normal Monday ... we got the call and everything changed."

Jacob, along with other members of the UH student body was affected by the deaths and they're demanding that the university takes action and makes long-term changes at Agnes Arnold Hall.

"I, personally, believe if my brother didn't have access to Agnes Hall, he would have had a chance to call someone. It would have changed his decision. It was too quick of a decision and too accessible," Jacob said.

This is a deeply emotional and sad time with the recent deaths by suicide affecting our campus.



We are mobilizing additional mental health resources in the short term and establishing a task force to address mental health and suicide prevention in the longer term. — University of Houston (@UHouston) March 21, 2023

Others also voiced their frustration.

"Make sure students don't have access to attempt suicide," Tyler Luc said.

They said UH hasn't done enough to protect students. They're wondering why nothing was done after the first death at Agnes Arnold last month. They think the school should have taken measures to make sure it didn't happen again.

"I have a personal history of suicide. My brother died of suicide in 2020. That rendered me an only child," Luc said.

The group also wants the school to invest in more mental health resources because they said what they have is not enough.

"Only 20 people servicing 48,000 students," Luc said.

They're working to honor the legacy of their loved ones while saving others before it's too late.

"Make sure his death isn't in vain. If we can help one other person, it's worth it," Jacob said.

A protest will be held Thursday in front of the library at 4 p.m.

All options are being considered when it comes to the future of the building. Classes at Agnes Arnold Hall will be held remotely for the rest of this week. Starting next week, classes will be relocated.

UH officials said security measures at the building will be enhanced.

UH said counseling services are available 24/7 by calling 713-743-5454 or visiting:

Health 2 Building Room 2005 (4349 Martin Luther King Blvd.)

Student Service Center 1 Room 226 (4365 Cougar Village Dr.)

You can also call the United States Suicide Prevention Hotline 24/7 by dialing 988.