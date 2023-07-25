The university said Tuesday it's helping the parents of Susroonya Koduru get their visas so they can travel here from India to be with her.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A University of Houston graduate student remains in critical condition after being struck by lightning at the San Jacinto Monument in La Porte earlier this month.

Susroonya Koduru, 25, came to the United States from India to pursue her dreams of a career in computer science, her family said.

Her parents are still in India but they are trying to get to Houston to be with their daughter. UH said Tuesday that its International Student and Scholar Services Office is trying to help them with the complex emergency visa process.

Susroonya's cousin said she was sightseeing at the monument when she was struck by lightning near the reflection pond.

"The strike caused her to go into cardiac arrest for 20 minutes before circulation could be restored. Subsequently, she suffered devastating brain damage and went into a coma," the cousin said on a verified GoFundMe.com page.

She said Susroonya remains on a ventilator and feeding tube.

"Susroonya needs aggressive and prolonged care to give her any hope of realizing her dreams to be a successful independent woman," the cousin posted.

Now, they're trying to raise money to help with medical bills and the parents' travel costs. They hope to take their daughter back to India for long-term care. She said the air ambulance alone will cost about $250,000.

The cousin is also asking for prayers.

"By joining hands, we can make a profound impact on the lives of this young girl and her family, offering them the comfort and strength they so desperately need," she wrote.

Our hearts are heavy with concern and compassion for Susroonya Koduru, a University of Houston graduate student who was struck by lightning earlier this month.



Read more: pic.twitter.com/iQhavsKBr1 — University of Houston (@UHouston) July 25, 2023