2nd University of Houston student dies on campus this year, officials say

It's the second time since Feb. 15 that a student has died at Agnes Arnold Hall.

HOUSTON — A University of Houston student died at Agnes Arnold Hall on Monday, according to school officials.

It's the second student to die at the campus building this year.

On Jan. 15, another student died at Agnes Arnold.

In both instances, UH officials said there was no threat to the community and no signs of foul play, although it's unclear how the students died.

All classes and offices at Agnes Arnold Hall were canceled after both incidents.

UH said counseling services were available by calling 713-743-5454 or visiting:

Health 2 Building Room 2005 (4349 Martin Luther King Blvd.)

Student Service Center 1 Room 226 (4365 Cougar Village Dr.)

Here's the letter sent to students by UH Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Diane Z. Chase:

"I am deeply saddened to inform you of a death that occurred on the University of Houston campus today. The person who passed away has not been identified and there is no threat to campus safety. We will be working closely to provide support to all who are impacted.

"All classes and activities at Agnes Arnold are canceled today, March 20. Offices in this building are closed and employees will work remotely.

"The UH Police Department and other officials are at this building now investigating an incident that took place today."