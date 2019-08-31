HOUSTON — The #MeToo movement took down hundreds of powerful men, and two years later, some people said it is costing women opportunities in the workplace, according to research performed by a University of Houston Bauer College of Business professor.

The researcher also believes backlash from the movement is causing segregation.

The year, Kevin Spacey, Harvey Weinstein, Les Moonves and Matt Lauer went down, and #MeToo rose in a tide that washed 200 powerful men accused of sexually harassing women out jobs. Dr. Leanne Atwater kept tabs and worried.

Corporate America planned to cleanse cultures, listen to violated women and take harassment complaints more serious.

“But if you’re lacking in integrity, and you’re kind of sexist, your answer to this is OK, just keep (women) out, and that will solve the problem,” Dr. Atwater said. “We won’t hire them. We won’t include them. Then we don’t have to worry about it.”

So the professor ordered anonymous online surveys of 300 men and 300 women. Each answered questions about how #MeToo changed their workplaces.

Harvard Business Review published the results. Findings include 27 percent of men involved who said they avoid one-on-one meetings with women. More than 20 percent said they are reluctant to hire women for jobs that require travel or close interaction. Another 19 percent of the men said they also avoid hiring attractive women.

On the review’s blog, one manager wrote, “Unfortunately, in my estimation, getting too close to women at work...puts your career and reputation (both professional and personal) at risk.”

“This is not where we want to be heading,” Dr. Atwater said. “We want people to behave. There seems to be more segregation of exclusion and separation as opposed to let’s work on this problem for the problem that it is. I think managers need to be aware that some of this is occurring and try to eliminate it rather than make it worse.”

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM