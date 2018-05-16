HOUSTON - What do you hear?

Is it Yanny or is it Laurel?

It’s the first great debate of 2018 as this short audio clip has gone viral. However, why do some people hear it one way and not the other.

There are a lot of theories out there ranging from the volume the clip is played in to what type of speakers you may be using.

Dr. Ferenc Bunta, a communication sciences professor at the University of Houston, said the difference is if you’re hearing the audio or listening to it.

The debate even made its way to Washington D.C.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said, “I’d like to declare something that is just so obvious. It is Laurel and not Yanny alright. C’mon. How many Laurel fans here huh?”

Outside the Toyota Center many say otherwise. Many of the people I spoke said they only heard Yanny.

Dr. Bunta said the audio illusion is actually a combination of artificial signals that sound like Yanny and Laurel.

Bunta said, “What I did I went ahead and took the bottom, the lower portion of the signal and this is what it sounds like Laurel. If you take just the top portion, this is what it sounds like: Yanny, Yanny.”

What you hear may depend on how good a hearing you have.

“That will be affected by number one how good their hearing is so if someone has hearing loss then the higher frequencies, the top portion will be not as accessible so they’ll tend to hear it as Laurel,” Dr. Bunta said.

Also, he said the clip illustrates that our brains decide what it wants to hear if there is an ambiguous signal like this one.

He said our ears may hear the sound but our brain listens to it and translates it something it recognizes.

