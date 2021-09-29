Move over marching bands, the UH Mariachi Pumas are in town!

After three years, the Marachi Pumas are bringing plenty of flare to campus.

HOUSTON — Move over marching bands, there’s another ensemble in town that Houstonians might not know about.

In 2019, UH debuted the Mariachi Pumas and the group is now performing at events and venues including basketball games.

“The University of Houston started the program because there was a lot of interest within the community,” said Jose Longoria, the musical director of the ensemble. “Mariachi is an ensemble that originated in Mexico. It started only with three musicians. Now, you have mariachis that are composed of up to 15 musicians.”

Freshman Kevin Ceballos plays the guitarron.

“One of the strengths of places like Houston is that diversity is present, and I think it’s good to reflect that,” Ceballos said. “There is beauty in other cultures.”

Samantha Zamora plays the violin.

“There are people that ... they were not raised with this type of music in their culture,” Zamora said about performing in front of new people. “I see their happiness. Like, this is the most beautiful thing in the world and that brings so much joy to us mariachis.”