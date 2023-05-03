Left something in an Uber? You're not alone. Houston ranks 4th in company's 'Lost & Found Index'

HOUSTON — If you've ever forgotten something in an Uber, you're not alone. Houston was ranked fourth in the company's annual "Lost & Found Index" list of most forgetful cities.
The most commonly forgotten items include clothes, phones, backpacks, purses, wallets, keys and more. Less commonly forgotten are teeth - the company reported more than 40 instances of misplaced false dentures or teeth this past year!
Check out the index's top 10 most forgetful cities:
- Jacksonville, Florida
- San Antonio, Texas
- Palm Springs, California
- Houston, Texas
- Salt Lake City, Utah
- Miami, Florida
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Indianapolis, Indiana
- Kansas City, Missouri
- St. Louis, Missouri
The index also listed some of the most "unique" items left behind in Ubers, including a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, an ankle monitor, pets, a bidet, rash cream and more.
If you're someone who's lost something in an Uber, the company says the best way to get it back is to call the driver. But, if you managed to leave your phone in the car, they say to log into your account on a computer and contact the driver that way.