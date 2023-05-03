Left something in an Uber? You're not alone. Houston ranks 4th in company's 'Lost & Found Index'

The index also listed some of the most "unique" items left behind in Ubers, including a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, an ankle monitor, pets, and more.

HOUSTON — If you've ever forgotten something in an Uber, you're not alone. Houston was ranked fourth in the company's annual "Lost & Found Index" list of most forgetful cities.

The most commonly forgotten items include clothes, phones, backpacks, purses, wallets, keys and more. Less commonly forgotten are teeth - the company reported more than 40 instances of misplaced false dentures or teeth this past year!

Check out the index's top 10 most forgetful cities:

Jacksonville, Florida San Antonio, Texas Palm Springs, California Houston, Texas Salt Lake City, Utah Miami, Florida Atlanta, Georgia Indianapolis, Indiana Kansas City, Missouri St. Louis, Missouri

The index also listed some of the most "unique" items left behind in Ubers, including a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament, an ankle monitor, pets, a bidet, rash cream and more.

