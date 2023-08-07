Three men accused of kidnapping Uber drivers, forcing them to go to ATMs and robbing them

In at least one case, investigators say a driver was sexually assaulted.

HOUSTON — At least three people have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping Uber drivers and then taking them to ATMs to rob them.

In all, there are 18 charges for the three men, who are all under the age of 20. They're facing aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery charges. One of the suspects is accused of sexual assault.

All three have been booked into the Harris County Jail.

The three suspects are Kenneth Kelley, 18, Brian Dorsey, 19 and Lorenzo Jackson, 18. Houston police said they could not release their mugshots because the investigation is ongoing.

KHOU 11's Grace White checked in with one of the victims, who was shaken up from the ordeal and did not want to comment without his attorney.

In probable cause court, the judge said the suspects would call for an Uber. Court documents claim they would then pull out a gun and force the drivers to go to different ATMs. In one instance, they went to a store where one victim was able to make a run for it.

“The Uber driver then manages to convince the other guy she needs to use the restroom,” the judge said. "She goes inside the store, locks herself in the restroom, and she waits there until you and the other gentleman leave in her Kia Soul. All of that supposedly on video."

According to court documents, Kelley is accused of sexually assaulting an Uber driver in June. That’s just one of several crimes he is charged with.

The incidents started at the end of May and continued through June, court documents read.

The judge said license plate readers helped police identify the suspects.