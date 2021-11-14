Teens accused of carjacking Uber driver arrested after chase crash in southwest Houston, deputies say

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says HPD officers arrested the three suspects —the youngest identified as a 14-year-old — after they tried to get away on foot.

HOUSTON — Three teens have been arrested after an Uber driver was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

It all started when the Uber driver picked up two passengers Saturday night and brought them to an address in the 14400 block of Bellaire Boulevard.

When they got there, Gonzalez said the passengers pulled out a firearm, robbed the driver and stole his car. Houston police later spotted the stolen vehicle near Voss and Westheimer Road.

Last night an Uber driver was car jacked in District 4. The vehicle was located in the city by HPD. Three in custody after a short pursuit & evading on foot. Great teamwork by our District 4 nightshift, HPD & DPS air support. @SheriffEd_HCSO @HCSOTexas @HCSO_D4Patrol pic.twitter.com/3PGBehO27t — Major Susan Cotter (@HCSO_Patrol) November 14, 2021

Investigators said police officers chased the suspects until they crashed at an apartment complex in the 9800 block of block of Meadowglen. The suspects tried to get away on foot and were captured, HCSO Maj. Susan Cotter said.

Gonzalez said the suspects ages are 14, 17 and 18. It's unclear when the third suspect became involved.

Houston police are filing charges related to the pursuit, but Harris County Sheriff's Office is following up on the carjacking, which remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported.