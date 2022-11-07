Tyson Foods CFO arrested after being found asleep in stranger's bed

Police say the homeowners found Tyson Foods CFO John Tyson asleep in their bed, smelling like alcohol. He was arrested for criminal trespass and public intoxication.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Tyson Foods' CFO was arrested after being found asleep in someone else's home.

According to an arrest report, 32-year-old John Tyson was found asleep in the home of a young woman who did not know him on Sunday, Nov. 6.

The report states that the woman called the police after finding Tyson, uninvited, asleep in her bed. The woman told investigators that she believed the front door was left unlocked and that was how he got in. Those in the home say they did not know who Tyson was.

According to the report, officers found Tyson asleep in the bedroom and his clothes were on the floor. Officers found his ID and attempted to wake up him.

Tyson allegedly would sit up but would not verbally respond to officers. The report states that after he briefly sat up, he laid back down and tried to go back to sleep.

Officers say they could smell alcohol on Tyson and his movements were "sluggish and uncoordinated."

Tyson was arrested for criminal trespass and public intoxication and taken to the Washington County Detention Center. He was released on a $415 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 1. He faces a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.

No further details have been released at this time.