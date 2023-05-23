Meet Typhoon Jr. for younger kids when Typhoon Texas opens this weekend

The popular Katy water park will kick off the season with a four-day Welcome Back Beach Bash and several other events on Memorial Day weekend.

KATY, Texas — Typhoon Texas in Katy has added new water park attractions for younger kids just in time for the summer season.

Typhoon Jr. will feature five new junior-sized versions of its most popular waterslides designed for children up to 54 inches tall, Typhoon Texas announced Monday.

The four-acre area also includes the four-story Gully Washer topped off with an 800-gallon water bucket, an expanded splash pad and new cabanas and lounge seating for parents.

Typhoon Texas will kick off the season with a four-day Welcome Back Beach Bash on Memorial Day weekend. They promise "a jammed-pack line-up" of giveaways, live music and family activities.

“This is the beach party you don’t want to miss,” Typhoon Texas Houston General Manager, Jesse Benavidez said. “And now with Typhoon Jr., our youngest patrons can have the same waterpark experience the rest of the family enjoys.”

Welcome Back Beach Bash hours

Friday, May 26, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Monday, May 29, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

The Texas-themed water park also features more than a mile of winding, twisting slide paths, a Texas-size wave pool and a lazy river that runs the length of more than five football fields.

Season passes, any-day admission tickets, and choose-your-day admission tickets are available at typhoontexas.com. Season passes and any-day admission tickets also can be purchased at the Typhoon Texas ticket window. Access to Typhoon Junior is included in both day tickets and season passes.

Typhoon Texas is located at 555 Katy Fort Bend Road next to Katy Mills Mall, 1.5 miles west of the Grand Parkway.