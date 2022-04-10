TxDOT looks to cut down number of pedestrians killed in traffic crashes with new campaign

The Texas Department of Transportation is looking to cut down the number of pedestrian deaths on Harris County Roads.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — There have been 122 pedestrians killed in traffic crashes in Harris County so far this year.

That's the highest number for January through September in the past 5 years, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

It's a major reason why TxDOT is launching a new safety campaign, just in time for National Pedestrian Safety Month. Throughout October, folks will see human billboards in Houston and across Texas advertising the “Be Smart. Drive Safe” initiative.

Sadly, pedestrian traffic deaths are far too common in the greater Houston area; from side streets near businesses to major thoroughfares to interstates and freeways. In fact, in 2021 there were 204 pedestrian traffic crash fatalities in the Houston area - up 15% from 2020. There were 383 serious injuries.

In May, a KHOU 11 Investigates report found that in 70% of pedestrian traffic deaths over nearly the last 5 years, the pedestrian was at least partly at fault.

So, a friendly crew will be wearing signs reminding drivers and pedestrians to follow the rules of the road, give each other a wide berth, and cross at intersections and sidewalks.

“If there is no sidewalk, walk on the left side of road facing oncoming traffic…so no cars can sneak up behind you. Distracted driving is a big issue," said Emily Black with TxDOT. “Failure to yield right of way, driver inattention and speeding are top causes of pedestrian crashes last year. Alcohol impairment was reported in 25% of fatal pedestrian crashes.”