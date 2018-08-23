WALKER COUNTY, TX – Dozens of firefighters, using heavy equipment, and at one point a helicopter, are trying to contain two large brush fires burning in extreme northern Walker County.

The coordinator for the county’s emergency management agency tells KHOU 11 News, the combined fires have damaged around 400 acers, and both are only about 50% contained.

Firefighters have named the two the East Fire and the West Fire, each burning along FM 230 the nearest landmark, the Eastham Prison Unit.

Before nightfall, emergency crews were using a spotter airplane, and a helicopter was dumping water on the flames.

Walker County EMA Coordinator Butch Davis says earlier in the day Wednesday between seven to eight homes were in the path of the fires, but those homes are no longer in danger.

Fire investigators are blaming lightning for starting the fires. Davis says one resident, who lives near the area, has decided to evacuate on his own.

© 2018 KHOU