HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Six people, including three children, were transported to local hospitals after a two-vehicle crash in north Harris County overnight.

This happened just after midnight early Monday at the intersection of Aldine Westfield and Maxillian.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say a Chevrolet Tahoe heading north on Aldine Westfield struck Honda Civic heading west on Maximillian. The Civic appeared to have run through a stop sign at the intersection.

The male driver and three children in the Tahoe were transported by ambulance to a local hospital and are expected to survive, deputies said. The male driver and female passenger of the Civic were transported as well.

Investigators looking into the crash to see if alcohol was a factor.

