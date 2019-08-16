CONROE, Texas — Two small children are dead and another child was hospitalized after they were found in a pond in Montgomery County.

The sheriff's office said the children are 3- and 4-year-old boys.

This happened Thursday evening in the Grangerland area along Wigginsville Road near Dewberry.

We're told three kids were reported missing around 6 p.m.

A paramedic spotted two of the kids in the water. EMS tried to resuscitate the kids for more than half an hour, but they did not survive.

The third child's condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing story.