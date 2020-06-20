Life Flight responds to rollover crash on 45N near Richey

Life Flight was called to the scene to take one of the injured to hospital.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were seriously injured Friday night in a rollover crash on the North Freeway (I-45) near Richey Road.

This happened shortly after 11 p.m. on the northbound lanes of the freeway.

Investigators with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said two vehicles were involved in the crash.

Preliminary reports indicate a Jeep slammed into the back of another vehicle and the impact of the crash caused the Jeep to flip over several times.

There were two people inside of the Jeep, one being a woman. Both were seriously injured in the crash, so much so that Life Flight had to be called to the scene to take the woman to a hospital.

Investigators said the woman suffered serious injuries to her arm.

The other person in the Jeep was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance.

Deputies said it's a possibility the two could have lost their lives in the crash if it wasn't for the brave work of an off-duty HPD officer who happened to stop after seeing the crash and render aid. The officer was able to apply a tourniquet to the woman before paramedics arrived on scene to assist.

There were two people -- a man and a young child -- inside the vehicle that was hit from behind. Both were uninjured in the crash.

Investigators believe alcohol and speed may have played a part in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

The northbound lanes of the freeway near Richey were closed for several hours but have been reopened.

