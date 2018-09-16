HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men are dead after a major accident in northwest Harris County Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Zachery Palazzeti was driving a 2018 Acura ILX when he disregarded a red light at the intersection of TX-249 and Fallbrook Drive and crashed into another vehicle.

Deputies said Palazzeti and the driver of the other vehicle were both pronounced dead on scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicles.

Deputies said they believe Palazzeti was driving at a high rate of speed.

The case remains under investigation by HCSO and the Vehicular Crimes Division.

Two men are dead after a major crash in northwest Harris County.

Metro Video

Two men are dead after a major crash in northwest Harris County.

Metro Video

Two men are dead after a major crash in northwest Harris County.

Metro Video

Two men are dead after a major crash in northwest Harris County.

Metro Video

© 2018 KHOU