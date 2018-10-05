LA PORTE, Texas - Two of La Porte’s K-9 teams are big winners after they placed among the top 10 in a national competition in Amarillo.

Officer Barry Groaning with K-9 partner “Huligan” and Officer Michael Harness with K-9 partner “Sylvester” competed among 90 K-9 teams at the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association conference.

Officer Groaning and Huligan finished in second place, and Officer Harness and Sylvester took 8th place overall in a competition measuring the the teams’ training and skills.

Huligan also received the “Bark, Bandit, Trooper” award for the single-best score of all K-9s over 5 years old. The La Porte Police Department placed first for the highest-scoring pair of K-9 teams from a single agency.

The NNDDA’s conference consisted of two days of hands-on classroom instruction and three days of skills testing, as well as the individual K-9 team competitions for patrol duties and narcotics detection.

The narcotic competition in which La Porte Police Department’s team competed involved a timed event where K-9 teams were required to locate various types of narcotics within an expansive warehouse setting.

For more information on La Porte PD’s K-9 program, visit the department’s website.

