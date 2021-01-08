Two killed in wrong-way crash on North Freeway near Rayford

This crash is the latest in what's been giving I-45 a bad name.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash near The Woodlands early Sunday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety officials confirmed.

The crash happened at about 1:45 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the North Freeway near Rayford.

DPS officials said five people were trapped inside a vehicle after the crash.

It's unknown if the two deceased were in the same vehicle and if the driver will be charged.

Last week, it was reported that this particular stretch of I-45 is considered the deadliest roadway in the entire country.

Not only that, but Texas leads the country in its number of wrong-way driving wrecks.

What to do if a wrong-way driver is heading your direction

"If a wrong-way driver approaches, slow down and move as far to the right as possible," said Triple A's Josh Zuber.

Law enforcement said you should also pull over, call 911 and give a description of the vehicle if you encounter a wrong-way driver.

Although it sounds like common sense, officials said don't drink if you're going to drive and don't drive if you've been drinking.

"I like to tell folks if you don't have to be on the roadway late at night, don't be on the roadway," Texas DPS officials said.