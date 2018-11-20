HOUSTON — The richest man in the world is giving a total of $10 million to two non-profits that help homeless families in Houston.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announced Tuesday he’s donating $5 million each to SEARCH and the Salvation Army of Greater Houston. In all, Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are donating more than $97 million to 24 nonprofits across the U.S. through the Day 1 Families Fund.

“It’s a game-changer,” said Thao Costis, President and CEO of SEARCH. “I’ve been in this work for 25 years, at SEARCH for 23, and this is the biggest (gift) that we’ve ever gotten from a single person.”

Costis says Bezos’ gift will provide case management and early child care for about local 800 families over the next four years.

“It will enhance our ability to get families quick from the streets into shelters and their own homes,” said Costis.

Costis and Major Kent Davis, Area Commander with the Salvation Army of Greater Houston, both said they found out they’d be receiving the money several days earlier but had to keep the news quiet ahead of Bezos’ Tuesday announcement.

Their organizations were invited to apply for the grants in October after Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos pledged $2 billion in September to help homeless families and start preschools.

“If they reach out, I would love to talk to them and thank them,” said Major Davis. “It makes a huge impact for our city.”

Major Davis says the Salvation Army’s grant will help house hundreds of homeless families and provide supportive services once they leave.

“We really are focusing on our 30-day solution for ending homelessness for families,” he said.

Both Major Davis and Costis say their nonprofits will receive the entire grant by the end of November.

Their organizations are the only two in Texas to receive money from the first round of the Day One Families Fund.

