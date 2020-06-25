x
Two dead, one critically injured in crash involving small bus in Channelview

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of a car possibly lost control and spun out in front of the bus, causing the crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after a crash involving a small transit bus in Channelview. 

This happened in the 900 block of Sheldon Road.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the driver of a car possibly lost control and spun out in front of the bus, causing the crash. 

The driver of the car and their front passenger died on scene. 

A rear passenger was taken to the hospital by Life Flight in critical condition. 

It's unclear if there was anyone on the bus at the time of the crash. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

