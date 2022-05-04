The aircraft originated from Houston Executive Airport with two people on board and went down outside of Marlin, Texas, authorities said.

MARLIN, Texas — Two people are dead after a plane crash near Marlin, Texas Tuesday afternoon, according to Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a single-engine Cessna T206H crashed around 12:40 p.m. east of the Marlin Airport, 500 block FM 147. The plane was flying from Houston Executive Airport to Waco Regional Airport, per FAA.

City officials told 6 News around 1 p.m. a call came into the Marlin Police Department and Marlin Fire Department about a small plane down in a field.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard told 6 News FAA will lead the investigation alongside National Transportation Safety Board. The NTSB will provide additional updates.

No other information has been released at this time.

The NTSB is investigating the crash Tuesday of a Cessna TU206 in Marlin, Texas. — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) April 5, 2022

