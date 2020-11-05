Two children seriously injured after crash involving pole in Katy

Deputies said the children's father, who did not have a license, hit a culvert then struck a pole.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two children were taken to the hospital by Life Flight Monday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Katy.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the children's father was driving along the 4600 block of Katy Hockley Cut Off Road when he hit a culvert then crashed into a pole, snapping it in half.

The children, who were in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt, were seriously injured and had to be flown to the hospital.

Deputies did not say if the father was injured but did say he did not have a license.

