Two children seriously injured after crash involving pole in Katy

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two children were taken to the hospital by Life Flight Monday afternoon after a single-vehicle crash in Katy.
The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the children's father was driving along the 4600 block of Katy Hockley Cut Off Road when he hit a culvert then crashed into a pole, snapping it in half.
The children, who were in the back seat and not wearing a seatbelt, were seriously injured and had to be flown to the hospital.
Deputies did not say if the father was injured but did say he did not have a license.
