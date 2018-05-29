Two children were rescued from apartment pools in north Harris County and Katy Monday evening after nearly drowning.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said a toddler was pulled from an apartment complex swimming pool in the 7300 block of Spring Cypress Road.

There is no word on the toddler's condition.

In Katy, a 3-year-old boy was sent to the hospital by Life Flight after nearly drowning in his apartment pool. The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

