Two arrested after deputies find several pounds of marijuana, THC pens, thousands of dollars

Each suspect was taken to the Bexar County Jail and are each facing multiple charges.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas — Two people were arrested after Bexar County deputies reported finding several pounds of marijuana, as well as other drugs.

On Friday, deputies executed a search warrant for a home in the 6900 block of Martinique Drive.

When authorities were nearing, they found one of the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Ashley Mendez, getting into her car in front of the home. When deputies detained her, they found 52 THC vape pens and more than a pound of marijuana.

Deputies went inside and found the second suspect, 38-year-old Ruben Zambrano, in the kitchen. They found more than 13 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of hash oil, more than an ounce of cocaine, 2.9 grams of methamphetamine, a gun and $16, 757.

Each suspect was taken to the Bexar County Jail and are each facing charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver 4g- 200g, 1st degree felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver over 400 g, 1st degree felony, possession of a controlled substance 1g- 4g, 3rd degree felony and possession of marijuana 5lbs- 50lbs, 3rd degree felony.