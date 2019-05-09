HOUSTON — Fire investigators are now tasked with figuring out the cause of an apartment fire on the city's Southwest side. Houston firefighters were called to the Pebble Brook Apartment Homes just after seven o'clock Wednesday evening, that's in the 8800 block of Gustine Lane.

At the scene, firefighters were told two people could possibly be trapped in the burning apartment building. Thankfully, those two people were found safe.

Firefighters tell KHOU 11 News the older apartment building had a common attic space and fearing the fire would quickly spread, the district chief quickly called for a second alarm.

The damaged was limited to just six units, with only one having extensive fire damage, according to HFD.

The Red Cross has been called to help those displaced.

