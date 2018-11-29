HOUSTON - Two adults were killed and a child was injured in a crash in north Houston Monday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane, outside Beltway 8.

Deputies said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a man was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he died.

A 5-year-old was injured in the crash and was taken by Life Flight to the Medical Center.

Deputies said the child is expected to survive.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

HCSO traffic units are working a fatality accident in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln. One male and a female confirmed deceased, a child in good condition was transported to a hospital from the scene via LifeFlight. Please avoid the area major delays are expected. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Gq84teXqlM — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 29, 2018

