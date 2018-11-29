HOUSTON - Two adults were killed and a child was injured in a crash in north Houston Thursday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane, outside Beltway 8.

Deputies said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a man was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he died.

A 4-year-old was injured in the crash and was taken by Life Flight to the Medical Center. We're told the child was in a booster seat but was not restrained.

The child is expected to survive, deputies said.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

