HOUSTON - Two adults were killed and a child was injured in a crash in Spring Thursday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The crash happened in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane, outside Beltway 8.

Deputies said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a man was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he died.

A 4-year-old was injured in the crash and was taken by Life Flight to the Medical Center. We're told the child was in a booster seat but the seat was not restrained.

Paramedics load the small child who is on a stretcher into the Life Flight helicopter.

KHOU 11

The crash happened near Kindred Hospital in Spring. Deputies said a nurse at the hospital pulled the child from the vehicle and made sure he was OK until EMS arrived.

HCSO traffic units are working a fatality accident in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Ln. One male and a female confirmed deceased, a child in good condition was transported to a hospital from the scene via LifeFlight. Please avoid the area major delays are expected. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/Gq84teXqlM — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) November 29, 2018

© 2018 KHOU