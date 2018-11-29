HOUSTON - Two adults were killed and a child was injured in a crash in Spring Thursday afternoon, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.
The crash happened in the 200 block of Hollow Tree Lane, outside Beltway 8.
Deputies said a woman was pronounced dead on the scene and a man was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center where he died.
A 4-year-old was injured in the crash and was taken by Life Flight to the Medical Center. We're told the child was in a booster seat but the seat was not restrained.
The crash happened near Kindred Hospital in Spring. Deputies said a nurse at the hospital pulled the child from the vehicle and made sure he was OK until EMS arrived.