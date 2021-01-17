Two $1 million Powerball tickets sold in Houston area

One ticket was sold in Houston, the other ticket was sold in Sugar Land.

HOUSTON — Nobody won the Powerball jackpot Saturday night, but two $1 million tickets were sold in the Houston area.

One of those tickets was sold at a Houston gas station located at 8055 N Sam Houston Parkway West and the other ticket was sold in Sugar Land at the Kroger located at 18861 University Blvd.

Another $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Weimar, Texas.

The winning numbers for Saturday night's Powerball were 14, 20, 39, 65, 67 and the Powerball was 2.

Since there were no jackpot winners, the grand prize for the Powerball now stands at an estimated $730 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Those weren't the only lucky winners in Texas for Saturday's lotto play. A $25,000 Cash Five ticket was sold in Missouri City at the HEB located at 4724 Highway 6.

The lucky winner matched all five winning numbers: 8, 10, 26, 27, 30.

With no jackpot winners for Friday's Mega Millions drawing, that grand prize total sits at $850 million, making it the third-largest of all time. The drawing is on Tuesday.

Mega Millions and Powerball are both played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball also is offered in Puerto Rico.