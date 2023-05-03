Twin brothers missing in water near Pleasure Pier in Galveston, beach patrol says

According to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, 13-year-old twin brothers went missing in the water near Pleasure Pier on Sunday evening.

GALVESTON, Texas — Twin teenage brothers went missing Sunday near Pleasure Pier in Galveston, according to officials.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol officials, the boys are both 13. They said they went missing around 4:30 p.m. and their family members spent about an hour searching for them before calling the police around 5:30 p.m.

The boys' parents said when they last saw them, the boys were in waist-to-chest-high water on the west side of the pier.

The teens were last seen in the water near Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street. Officials said no one reported seeing them go underwater.

The United States Coast Guard is using helicopters to help search crews. Several other law enforcement agencies are also helping with the search efforts.

Coast Guard MH65 on SAR pattern right by #Galveston pic.twitter.com/ekBTpJWGIW — Houston Air Watch (@houstonairw) March 6, 2023

As of 9 p.m. Sunday, the boys hadn't been found.

Here's the update a GIBP official provided at the scene: