Mayor Turner visits Minute Maid Park, day after hours-long wait for testing | News conference live now

Things seemed to be running smoothly this morning, but last night, there were long lines of vehicles with people getting tested

HOUSTON — Today, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city officials will be at the COVID testing site at Minute Maid Park.

It’s the second day of COVID testing there, and earlier so far, it seems to be going more smoothly than opening day.

Reporter Adam Bennett is in Lot C, where he sees vehicles quickly going through, a big difference from what reporter Zach Tawatari saw last ngiht, when the line of cars wrapped around the parking lot and some people were reporting up to five hours in line waiting to get a test.

What a difference a day makes. This is the #Covid19 testing site at Minute Maid Park right now. It’s open until 4 today, appointments required. @HoustonHealth officials expect ~700 people to get tested here today. Mayor @SylvesterTurner will tour the site this afternoon. @KHOU https://t.co/w0oCruSZCS pic.twitter.com/oCLS7oDVCc — Adam Bennett (@AdamBennettKHOU) December 31, 2021

Testing was supposed to end at 4 p.m. Thursday, but they didn't get done with everyone in line until after 8 p.m.

According to the Houston Health Department, which is working with Davaco to operate the site, said of Thursday’s lines, significant demand led to more than 2,600 appointments being scheduled. That's six times more appointments than the HHD initially said would be available.