Mayor Turner visits Minute Maid Park, day after hours-long wait for testing | News conference live now

HOUSTON — Today, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and other city officials will be at the COVID testing site at Minute Maid Park.
It’s the second day of COVID testing there, and earlier so far, it seems to be going more smoothly than opening day.
Reporter Adam Bennett is in Lot C, where he sees vehicles quickly going through, a big difference from what reporter Zach Tawatari saw last ngiht, when the line of cars wrapped around the parking lot and some people were reporting up to five hours in line waiting to get a test.
Testing was supposed to end at 4 p.m. Thursday, but they didn't get done with everyone in line until after 8 p.m.
According to the Houston Health Department, which is working with Davaco to operate the site, said of Thursday’s lines, significant demand led to more than 2,600 appointments being scheduled. That's six times more appointments than the HHD initially said would be available.
Reporter Adam Bennett is following how testing is going today. Watch for his reports coming up on KHOU 11 News. Mayor Turner will have a news conference from the location. We will stream it live coming up at 1 p.m.