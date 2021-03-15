Mayor Turner congratulates Acevedo, says interim HPD chief will be named this week

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo is leaving Houston to become the next chief of Miami police.

Mayor Turner praised the chief’s policing style and ability to build trust across the city’s diverse neighborhoods. The mayor also complemented the chief’s leadership during major disasters and social unrest.

Mayor Turner said he had no idea Chief Acevedo was looking for a job.

“I talked with him yesterday afternoon around 5. He told me,” Turner said. “When opportunities come, I have less than three years, people will certainly evaluate opportunities before them. When those opportunities come, take advantage of them. I won’t try to hold anyone back.”