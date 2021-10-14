Looking for work? Virtual job fair will have more than 1,600 openings in Houston area

The Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair is scheduled for Oct. 22-24. It's a free event, but job seekers are required to register.

HOUSTON — An upcoming virtual job fair will feature more than 1,600 full-time and part-time openings at companies across the Houston area.

The Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair is scheduled for Oct. 22-24. It's a free event, but job seekers are required to register.

According to the City of Houston, more than 31 employers are hiring for positions at all skill levels, and job seekers can also connect with hiring managers and company representatives.

The job fair will feature positions in hospitality, health care, professional services, building maintenance, and with governmental entities and school districts.

Company representatives will be available for live chatting from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Oct. 22, city officials said.

Participants will also be able to connect with several resource organizations that provide information about job readiness tools, training and continued education.

Individuals with criminal histories or gaps in employment are also welcome to participate.

“Houston is open for business and there are many open positions to be filled,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “If you are ready to work, even if you have faced employment barriers, I encourage you to attend this event.”

How to register

Click here to be redirected to a virtual job fairs sign-up page on the Workforce Solutions website.

Click "Register now!" button. You will be redirected to the online registration form.

Under the question "Which event would you like to register for," select the "City of Houston TurnAround Job Fair."

Fill out all the necessary boxes and complete form as instructed.