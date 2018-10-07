Pasadena — PASADENA, Texas - Artificial turf from the Astrodome now has a new home at a Pasadena Independent School District elementary school.

Two rolls of AstroTurf from the Eighth Wonder of the World were installed on a school playground.

It’s a new addition to the Freeman Elementary School playground principal Mike Van Loenen is proud to show off.

The newly installed artificial turf isn’t just any turf but AstroTurf straight off the floor of the Astrodome.

Van Loenen said, “Did Warren Moon get knocked out right here? Did Earl Campbell get tackled? Did Nolan Ryan punch somebody right here? All those good questions that are neat when we think about the history of this surface.”

Van Loenen spotted the rolls of turf in a video of the dome’s ‘Domecoming’ event in April.

He felt it could help fix an area outside the school under two big trees.

“We have been talking about ways we could get this area covered,” Van Loenen said. “Purchasing turf was very expensive and I came back to my campus and I talked with my assistant principal about it and she said 'What’s the worst they could say is ‘No.’”

He reached out to Harris County Judge Ed Emmett and Precinct 2 Commissioner Jack Morman who immediately offered to donate the AstroTurf.

Van Loenen said, “You know I said, ‘Hey, it’s a 4,000 square foot space. However much you should give us we’ll make do with. We’ll just appreciate what we get.’ He emailed me right away and he said, ‘How about 6,000 square feet.’”

Also, Van Loenen said young elementary school students probably don’t care where the turf came from but it’s something those who grew up with the Astrodome came appreciate.

“I think for our kids, they’ll see a great place where they can play and have fun but I think our parents, and our teachers and the community will think ‘Oh wow, it’s part of the Astrodome,’” he said.

Freeman Elementary will recognize everyone who helped make this place a little better for students including maintenance crews next month.

Click here to watch Freeman Principal Mike Van Loenen talk with @KHOU about the new turf at AB Freeman Elementary's playground!

https://t.co/7l49X9Yzmq pic.twitter.com/g6qVPcbc0D — Pasadena ISD (@PasadenaISD_TX) July 10, 2018

© 2018 KHOU