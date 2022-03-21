TSU law students inspired by Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Jackson as confirmation hearing begins

“I think it sends the message that we, as little black girls, can do anything; that we’re supposed to,” said Katanna Clark, a second year law student.

Judge Jackson is the first black woman ever nominated to the high court.

If confirmed, the DC Appellate judge would replace justice Stephen Breyer, who she once clerked for.

“It’s iconic. It’s a moment in history,” said Amber Dean, a first year law student. “Seeing that a woman who looks like me is going so far in the legal field is really inspiring. It encourages me to keep going, and shows me that what I’m doing now will make a bigger impact.”

Judge Jackson’s friend of 30 years watched part of the hearings at TSU too.

Shannon Buggs was a classmate at Harvard.

“It’s an amazing moment to see her elevated to this and know she’ll be advocating for all of us,” said Buggs.

She says she never doubted her friend would accomplish great things.

Just being nominated is already inspiring the next generation of lawyers.