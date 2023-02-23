Stolen TSU championship rings returned to owner after being found by good Samaritan

Dale Chambliss said the rings were stolen from his apartment that was broken into on Feb. 16.

HOUSTON — Two stolen Texas Southern University championship rings were back in the hands of their rightful owner Thursday evening.

The woman whose friend found the rings said they found the owner thanks to KHOU 11's social media page.

"My friend was doing some community service over by Old Spanish Trail and was happening to pick up some trash around the area and came across something very shiny in the ground," Robyn Segal said.

That something shiny would turn out to be two TSU championship rings, one from 2010 and the other from 2015.

"The weight of it and I was just like oh yup definitely these are heavy, these are definitely a man’s ring," Segal said. "Football and basketball."

So, she went on a mission, posting about the rings on the KHOU 11 Facebook page.

"Then the power of Facebook and KHOU did wonders, and I was contacted by someone who was working at TSU who gave me the individual's phone number," Segal said.

My friend found these on the ground near OST in Houston. Tried to google - but came up with nothing. Hopefully this... Posted by Robyn Segal on Tuesday, February 21, 2023

On Thursday, the two strangers met up.

Dale Chambliss has worked as a bus driver for the TSU Athletics Department for 18 years.

"When a team gets a championship then they felt like, 'Well, we need to give Mr. Dale one too,' and I always grateful for that," Chambliss said.

The rings are two of ten he’s been given over the years. He said they were stolen from his apartment, which was broken into on Feb. 16.

Stolen TSU championship rings reunited with owner 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

"I was saying to myself, how is someone going to do that if they notice and look at them they have my name on them," Chambliss said. "Why would you even bother?"

He's still holding out hope to find the remaining eight rings.

"They mean so much to me," Chambliss said.

He said what started out as an unfortunate situation has turned into a blessing.

"That’s all it is to be kind to someone else, do something for someone else. That's what Ms. Robyn did," Chambliss said.